Mike Novogratz is the CEO of Galaxy Digital, an investment and trading firm focused on digital assets and blockchain technology.



Novogratz founded Galaxy Digital Holdings in 2015. As the CEO and a substantial stakeholder, he directs the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on investment, advisory services, trading, and principal investments in the digital asset space. Galaxy Digital operates across several business lines, including asset management, trading, principal investments, and advisory services, thereby providing comprehensive exposure to the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.

As of March 2024, the company reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance. It generated $302 million in net income during the fourth quarter of the previous year, marking a 421% increase compared to the preceding quarter. This recovery was attributed to the rising prices of key cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Novogratz has a background in finance, having worked at Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group. At Goldman Sachs, he held various roles, including that of a partner, contributing to his extensive experience in managing financial operations.