Sheila Warren is the CEO of Project Liberty, an effort to give individuals more control over digital platforms and how their data is used.

Until January 2025, Warren was the CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a coalition of major firms committed to lobbying policymakers on crypto issues. Warren led CCI through significant events in the industry, including market crashes, regulatory scrutiny, and legislative changes. She remains a global policy advisor to the CCI and has an honorary title of CEO Emerita.

Prior to her role at the Crypto Council for Innovation, Warren was the Head of Data, Blockchain, and Digital Assets at the World Economic Forum (WEF). In this capacity, she led initiatives aimed at exploring the potential of blockchain technology to address global challenges, including financial inclusion and transparency in governance. Her work at the WEF involved fostering dialogue between stakeholders across various sectors to promote the responsible development and implementation of blockchain technologies.

Warren has been recognized as a powerful influencer in Washington, D.C., and has played a crucial role in shaping the policy narrative around digital assets. She announced her departure from CCI in January 2025 to pursue new opportunities focused on innovation and impact.

Warren holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and has previously practiced law with a focus on emerging technologies and intellectual property.