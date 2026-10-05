RWA Tokenization in 2026: Tokenized Stocks Drive the Next Phase

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization puts traditional financial assets onto blockchain rails. This enables ownership records and settlement to happen onchain.

Distributing these assets on a blockchain naturally speeds up settlement and cuts down on fees. The built-in transparency also takes a lot of the headache out of routine audits and reconciliation.

What matters most is composability. In the traditional financial system, moving assets requires passing through a maze of various custodians and settlement systems. But in an onchain ecosystem, everything is interconnected and assets can flow with barely any friction. Asset owners can leverage a single shared network to hold, trade, or borrow against their assets.

Tokenization does more than recreate traditional assets in a new format. It creates a potential bridge between traditional finance and onchain markets.

That proposition has translated into rapid growth. Excluding stablecoins, total onchain RWA value rose from $10.2 billion at the start of 2025 to a peak of $39.3 billion in September 2026, nearly quadrupling in less than two years.

However, this growth has been uneven across RWA categories. Government debt remains the biggest chunk of the market, with private credit picking up steam.

Stock Tokenization

More recently, tokenized stocks have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments. Their onchain value rose from $678 million at the start of 2026 to $3.15 billion by September, representing more than fourfold growth in less than nine months.

This suggests that tokenization is expanding beyond yield-bearing assets into higher-risk, market-sensitive assets.

The more striking change is in distribution. The number of tokenized stock holders reached 3.77 million by September. Tokenized public equities now make up about 82% of all RWA holders.

The gap between stocks’ share of onchain value and their disproportionately large holder base suggests that tokenized equities are reaching a much broader set of retail participants.

This distribution shift has coincided with crypto-native platforms pushing deeper into equities. By leveraging their existing distribution channels toward crypto-native audiences, these platforms can place their new products in front of users who already hold high-risk digital assets and are accustomed to trading through crypto apps.

That reach has started to extend onshore. In September, the SEC introduced a temporary five-year "Innovation Exemption" that allows qualifying venues to facilitate trading of tokenized US-listed stocks without being treated as exchanges under the Exchange Act. This clears the path for tokenized equities trading inside the same regulatory perimeter as their traditional counterparts.

Binance's Tokenization Stack

Binance launched bStocks on June 11, 2026. bStocks are tokenized securities backed 1:1 by underlying U.S. shares held with a regulated custodian. They represent an interest in the underlying securities rather than direct ownership of the shares.

Despite entering the market in June, bStocks have already scaled quickly. By September, their onchain value had reached $772 million, equivalent to roughly a quarter of the total onchain value for tokenized stocks. With those numbers, bStocks parked itself right behind Ondo ($881 million) and comfortably eclipsed Kraken's xStocks ($574 million).

Trading activity has been even larger than the outstanding value suggests. bStocks has generated about $35.8 billion in cumulative trading volume, with roughly 70% of it taking place onchain.

On September 21, Binance expanded bStocks collateral eligibility to all eligible margin accounts, thereby letting users utilize tokenized equities as collateral, further boosting its utility. This is complemented by Binance’s equity perpetuals, allowing users to run equity basis trading strategies on the same venue.

Beyond bStocks, Binance also gives eligible users indirect exposure to private companies or related assets before a public listing through its Pre-Access campaigns.

Taken together, Binance's approach is less about a single product for tokenization than about building multiple distribution paths around the same asset class.

How Crypto Platforms Could Expand Tokenized Stock Adoption

What separates Binance from the other issuers is not a single product but the size of the funnel behind it. Binance can reach an audience that already trades, already holds digital assets, and already trusts the platform's custody, then augments that base with tokenized stocks and similar products.

An established platform moves the needle on tokenization much faster than traditional, ground-up distribution. From the main exchange, tokenized assets can easily flow into DeFi users through Binance Wallet and BNB Chain, which eliminates the need to construct new distribution channels.

bStocks managed to close the user adoption gap in just three months despite entering the tokenization space late. As the volume of tokenized assets keeps rising, bStocks is perfectly set up to absorb that new demand by leveraging Binance’s built-in distribution network.