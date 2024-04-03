<p>The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), known as ARKB, is a crypto-focused fund from the investment manager Ark Invest and fintech firm 21Shares. </p>\r\n<p>ARKB was one of the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs approved on Jan. 11, 2024. The fund has done well since its launch, and it even climbed to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/282176/blackrock-spot-bitcoin-etf-15-billion-usd-aum">third place</a> in terms of bitcoin under management. ARKB's volumes, however, remained modest compared to its competitors. </p>\r\n<h2>What is a spot bitcoin ETF?</h2>\r\n<p>A spot bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds bitcoin as its underlying asset. It lets investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without buying or storing bitcoin.</p>\r\n<h2>Who are ARKB's issuers, ARK Investment Management and 21Shares?</h2>\r\n<p>Founded by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management">Cathie Wood</a> in 2014, ARK Invest offers a range of actively managed ETFs targeting specific themes such as fintech innovation.</p>\r\n<p>Ark Invest gained attention for its bullish outlook on blockchain and other disruptive technologies. The firm often makes bold predictions about the future potential of these technologies and the companies driving their development. </p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/141973/co-founders-of-21shares-and-amun-share-why-crypto-index-products-are-signs-of-a-maturing-industry">21Shares</a> is a Swiss fintech company that specializes in providing cryptocurrency investment products. The firm offers numerous exchange-traded products (ETPs), including ETFs, that track various cryptocurrencies. These products give investors regulated exposure to digital assets through traditional brokerage accounts.</p>\r\n<h2>What fees does ARKB charge?</h2>\r\n<p>ARKB has a management fee of <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkb/">0.21%</a>, which is subject to change. This management fee comprises ARKB's total annual fund operating expenses. </p>\r\n<h2>How does ARK Investment's ETF differ from other spot bitcoin ETFs?</h2>\r\n<p>Unlike other spot bitcoin ETFs, ARKB has two main companies behind it: Ark Invest and 21Shares. 21 Shares US is <a href="https://21shares.com/en-US/product/ARKB">ARKB's</a> sponsor, and Ark Investment Management is its sub-advisor. </p>\r\n<h2>How does ARKB custody its bitcoin?</h2>\r\n<p>Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC custodies the bitcoin in ARKB. The same firm provides custody services for the spot bitcoin ETFs from <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/284043/what-is-grayscales-gbtc-spot-bitcoin-etf">Grayscale Investments</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/281378/what-is-blackrocks-ibit-spot-bitcoin-etf">BlackRock</a>.</p>\r\n<h2>Are ARKB's bitcoin addresses public?</h2>\r\n<p>The firms behind ARKB have never officially publicized the fund's bitcoin addresses. However, the bitcoin data tracking platform Arkham Intelligence said it <a href="https://www.arkhamintelligence.com/announcements/all-10-btc-etfs-now-on-arkham">found</a> ARKB's bitcoin wallet address. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/bitcoin-spot-etf-volumes/embed" title="Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: This article was produced with the assistance of OpenAI&#8217;s ChatGPT 3.5/4 and reviewed and edited by our editorial team.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>