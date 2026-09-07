Capital B buys $29 million in bitcoin after raises, its largest BTC purchase in a year

Capital B, a French bitcoin treasury firm, announced Monday that it has acquired 376 BTC for €25.3 million ($29.4 million), marking its largest bitcoin (BTC) purchase in a year.

The latest acquisition brought its total holdings to 3,521 BTC, acquired for a total of €309.4 million ($359.3 million), indicating an average purchase price of €87,878 ($102,058) per bitcoin, according to the company's statement.

Monday's purchase also marked Capital B's largest bitcoin acquisition since September 2025, when it bought 551 BTC, per the statement. The company bought just 6 BTC last month.

The firm said that the buy was funded by proceeds from recently completed capital raises, including a €28.7 million ($33.3 million) private placement. That included an additional €7.6 million ($8.8 million) investment from Adam Back, which lifted his stake to 17.64% on an ordinary basis, the statement shows.

Originally known as The Blockchain Group, Capital B rebranded in July 2025 to focus on its bitcoin treasury strategy. Capital B said in June that it was exploring a bitcoin-backed credit product for the European market modeled after Strategy's STRC and Strive's SATA.

Meanwhile, bitcoin remained little changed over the past 24 hours, trading at around $79,500 on Monday, according to The Block's BTC price page. The world's largest cryptocurrency reached a local high of around $81,700 last Thursday before retreating.