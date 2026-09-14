Bitmine adds 27,180 ETH as adviser Tom DeMark sees sharp move in coming weeks

By Brian DangaEdited by James Hunt
BusinessSeptember 14, 2026, 9:20AM EDT
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Bitmine adds 27,180 ETH as adviser Tom DeMark sees sharp move in coming weeks

Quick Take

  • Bitmine acquired 27,180 ETH over the past week, taking its holdings to 5.96 million ETH, or 4.9% of supply.
  • Advisor Tom DeMark said he expects ETH to make a “sharp upward move in the coming weeks,” citing August price trends.
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Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced Monday that it increased its Ethereum treasury to 5,956,378 ETH after acquiring 27,180 ETH over the past week.

At $2,513 per ETH, the holdings were worth about $15 billion as of Sept. 13. Bitmine now holds 4.9% of Ethereum's 122 million-token supply, the company said in a statement.

As of Sept. 7, Bitmine said 5,067,309 ETH were staked, representing about 85% of its current holdings and $12.7 billion at the company's stated ETH price. Bitmine said its staking operations generated a 7-day annualized yield of 2.62%, with projected annualized staking revenue of $334 million.

Beyond ether, Bitmine reported 212 bitcoin (BTC), a $180 million stake in Beast Industries, a $98 million stake in Eightco Holdings, and $549 million in cash and marketable securities. Its combined crypto, cash, marketable securities, and other holdings totaled $15.8 billion.

Tom DeMark, founder of DeMark Analytics and a capital markets adviser to Bitmine, said he expects ether to make a sharp upward move in the coming weeks. He pointed to August trading, when ETH moved sideways without a downside break, and said the expiration of a 12-day metric implied a renewal of the prior move.

"We believe this further supports the continuation of the prior uptrend. We expect late August's sharp one-day rally was a likely preview of the pending advance," DeMark said in the statement. 

Chairman Tom Lee said the ETH/BTC ratio had reached its highest level since Jan. 30 and described it as a new uptrend. He also said ETH had outperformed the S&P 500 by 5,866 basis points in the third quarter through the prior Friday.

According to The Block's ETH price page, Ethereum traded above $2,500 on Monday, up 1.4% over 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $306.3 billion.

Ethereum price. Image: The Block.
Ethereum price. Image: The Block.

Bitmine shares closed Friday at $25.03, up 3.43% on the day, according to The Block's BMNR price page.