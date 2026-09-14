S&P Global leads strategic investment in crypto data firm Kaiko, extending Series B to $110 million

S&P Global led a strategic investment in crypto data provider Kaiko, extending its Series B funding round to $110 million, the company said Monday.

BNP Paribas, Bpifrance, Broadridge, Canton Foundation, Coinbase Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, Nasdaq Ventures, Royal Bank of Canada, Stellar, and Susquehanna Private Equity Investments also participated, alongside existing shareholders Anthemis, Point Nine, and Revaia.

Kaiko previously raised $53 million in its Series B in June 2022. Eight Roads led that round, with Revaia and existing investors Alven, Point Nine, Anthemis, and Underscore participating. Kaiko did not disclose its valuation for the latest investment.

The new investors have also joined a Strategic Industry Working Group chaired by Kaiko. The group will focus on data and infrastructure for tokenized markets.

Kaiko said the fresh capital will be used to support its core market data business and expand its data infrastructure offering for onchain capital markets.

"As digital assets accelerate, S&P Global is investing for the future, and this investment underscores that conviction," S&P Dow Jones Indices CEO Cathy Clay said.

Kaiko expands onchain data business

Kaiko provides market data for digital assets and says it covers more than 150 exchanges and protocols.

The company has previously worked with institutional infrastructure providers, including a 2025 integration with Taurus that made its pricing and liquidity data available through the firm's platform.

Kaiko has also recently acquired DeFi infrastructure provider Cometh and U.S. digital asset data firm Amberdata. Earlier this month, it launched the S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices with S&P Dow Jones Indices, bringing the companies' crypto index offerings under a single co-branded suite.

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