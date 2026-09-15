Tonkeeper rebrands as Keeper with support for 7 networks, including Bitcoin and Ethereum

Tonkeeper, which describes itself as the largest self-custodial wallet in the TON ecosystem with over 77 million registered users, has rebranded to Keeper and expanded to support seven blockchain networks.

The wallet now supports TON, Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and Base, according to a statement shared exclusively with The Block on Tuesday.

The team behind Tonkeeper said it was originally built as a dedicated wallet for the TON blockchain. The rebrand broadens its scope as a multichain wallet while retaining its TON integration.

"Keeper is the next chapter: taking the simplicity we’re known for beyond TON and into the broader crypto economy," The Open Platform founder and CEO Andrew Rogozov said. "Our ambition is simple: to build the default self-custodial wallet for a multichain world, where people can hold, trade, and spend freely across any chain."

The rebrand follows a change in Tonkeeper's management. TOP said last month that it had taken over operational leadership of the wallet, with co-founders Oleg Andreev and Oleg Illarionov remaining shareholders. Rogozov led the company through the transition.

Keeper also includes Battery, its gasless transaction infrastructure, which allows users to pay network fees without holding the native gas token for each supported blockchain.

TOP plans to build out the wallet's multichain infrastructure over the next year. It said it would add Battery to all supported networks, native DeFi services, everyday spending tools, cross-chain swaps, and an integrated browser for decentralized applications.

The team said it also plans to introduce additional financial products, including perpetual futures trading.