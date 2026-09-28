Strive pushes bitcoin holdings above 27,400 BTC with latest $94.5 million purchase

Strive picked up another 1,107 bitcoins for approximately $94.5 million last week, pushing its total holdings above 27,400 BTC as it works its way up the ranks of public bitcoin treasuries.

The company paid an average of $85,396 per bitcoin between Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, according to a Monday Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Strive now holds 27,462 BTC.

Bitcoin's price (BTC) stumbled on Sunday night and is currently trading at a one-week low of $83,000.

The latest purchase was a bit short of the prior week's 1,355 BTC addition, but Strive continued raising capital through its SATA perpetual preferred stock plus the exercise of outstanding warrants.

Warrant exercises pulled in $12.4 million in gross proceeds, down from $21.2 million the previous week. SATA sales accounted for 85% of the capital raised last week, up from 57.7% a week earlier.

Strive is still the world's fifth-largest public bitcoin holder, behind Strategy, Twenty One, Metaplanet and MARA. CEO Matt Cole has said that the company could potentially reach second place by the end of 2026, although that's not his base case.

Strive now needs another 16,053 BTC to overtake Twenty One's current 43,514 BTC holdings, assuming the Tether-backed company does not make any additional purchases. With 13 full weeks left in the year, Strive would need to acquire an average of roughly 1,235 BTC per week to reach that target.

Strive's common stock (ASST) is down 0.3% on Monday to $29.35. The stock is up nearly 70% year-to-date, while Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) is down 6% and Twenty One (XXI) has lost 26%.