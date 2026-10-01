Robinhood Wallet integrates Arcus RFQ system for stock token swaps

Robinhood Wallet is adding another route for users to trade stock tokens, integrating Arcus’ API as the decentralized exchange expands its offering to more than 190 stock tokens.

In a statement shared with The Block on Thursday, Arcus said the integration makes it one of several routing providers Robinhood Wallet can use for stock token spot swaps. Eligible users in supported jurisdictions will be able to access Arcus’ liquidity and execution infrastructure through the wallet.

Built by the team behind dYdX, Arcus launched on Robinhood Chain in July with more than 90 stock tokens. Its lineup has since grown to more than 190, alongside perpetual markets that remain in beta, per the statement.

Its system works differently from a single liquidity pool. Arcus uses a request-for-quote model in which professional market makers compete to price each swap rather than relying on a single liquidity pool.

“If a Robinhood Wallet user's swap is executed through Arcus, they may be eligible for Arcus Points,” the company said in the statement. Arcus will also make limit orders available to Robinhood Wallet users through the wallet’s dapp browser.

Arcus says it has processed more than $5 billion in cumulative trading volume since going live, with over 15,000 unique traders. Total value locked stands at more than $28 million.

"The early traction reinforces what we believed from the beginning: traders want markets that are global, accessible, and always on," Arcus CEO Eddie Zhang said.