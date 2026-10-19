Mesh taps Visa to let users spend crypto without a separate card

Mesh has partnered with Visa to let users spend cryptocurrency and stablecoin balances held in participating wallet apps at more than 175 million merchant locations worldwide.

The integration will enable in-store and online payments through a Visa credential provisioned behind the scenes, with Mesh handling transaction funding and conversion without requiring users to sell or transfer assets beforehand.

"Crypto never had a spending problem — it has a last-mile problem, and until now, closing it meant getting a separate card," Bam Azizi, CEO and co-founder of Mesh, said in a release. "Mesh handles the funding and conversion, so a balance becomes purchasing power at the moment of payment, with nothing for the user to move and nothing for the merchant to change."

Initial availability, supported devices and participating platforms for the Mesh-Visa linkup have yet to be announced.

Mesh is a crypto payments infrastructure firm behind PayPal's "Pay with Crypto" launch. In August 2025, PayPal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and others lifted Mesh's total funding past $130 million. The company hit unicorn status after a $75 million Series C led by Dragonfly in January.

This is also the latest extension of Visa's continued push into connecting crypto holdings to its native merchant network.

In April, Visa and WeFi planned to let users spend digital assets through Visa while retaining control of their crypto in self-custody wallets. And last year, Visa and Bridge partnered to let developers issue Visa cards funded by stablecoin balances, with Bridge handling the backend and currency conversions.