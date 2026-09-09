Tether, Fasanara launch $400 million fund for stablecoin-enabled private credit

Tether and Fasanara Capital have committed $400 million to a new private credit fund, called StableFund, which will deploy capital through Fasanara's global fintech lending network.

The two firms are jointly sponsoring StableFund and plan to seek up to $3 billion more from third-party institutional investors, according to a Wednesday statement. Fasanara will serve as investment manager, investing in short-duration, asset-backed credit strategies.

Meanwhile, Tether will act as originator and advisor, sourcing financing opportunities linked to USDT. It will also provide the fund's stablecoin settlement infrastructure, including on- and off-ramp connections and treasury rails, enabling capital to move across borders more efficiently than traditional systems allow.

Lending through fintech platforms

StableFund's structure will embed (USDT) into SME and consumer lending flows across fintech platforms operating in more than 60 countries, the firms said.

"We are turning Tether’s origination network into a direct channel for capital to flow to the businesses and communities that need it most," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said in the statement.

"We are improving how capital is deployed into real-economy lending markets and enabling more efficient cross-border credit flows," Fasanara Capital CEO Francesco Filia added.

London-based Fasanara has over $6 billion in assets under management, with investments including SME loans, consumer credit, trade receivables, and supply chain finance.

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