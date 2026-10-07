Jito's JTX plans mobile app this fall, eyes perps integration later this winter

Jito's JTX plans to ship an equities feature within two weeks, a mobile app later this fall and perpetual futures "maybe later this winter," Jito Foundation President Brian Smith said in an interview with The Starting Block at the Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia on Wednesday.

“We definitely expect to integrate perps, maybe later this winter,” Smith said. “But we think there’s so much room for us to differentiate on spot features that that is where we’re spending our time right now.”

The Solana -based trading app launched in July with spot trading for cbBTC, SOL, HYPE and memecoins, alongside tokenized equities and ETFs. At the time, it said it charges a fee on each trade, with 80% of the revenue allocated to the Jito DAO to buy back and burn JTO tokens and 20% distributed to referrers.

Smith did not provide trading volumes since launch when asked, pointing instead to product velocity.

"Looking at the app when it launched in July versus what it is now, like two months later, it has just improved so much in the UX," he said. The team has two full-time data scientists mining onchain data for a planned in-app discovery feature, he added.

Smith framed JTX against rival apps on Solana, describing the platform as "permissionless Robinhood" built for longer hold times and competitive fees. He said other Solana applications skewed toward early-stage memecoins: "It kind of feels like you're walking into the floor of a casino. And like that is not the vibe we're going for."

On perps, Smith conceded Solana "has a lot of work to do," crediting Hyperliquid for moving centralized-exchange traders onchain while calling Solana "king" in spot. Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder said at launch that the platform is aimed at users who view themselves as traders rather than crypto-native participants.