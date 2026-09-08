Ethereum aims for quantum-safe L1 by 2029 as Hegotá upgrade takes form

The Ethereum Foundation Protocol cluster published a tier list evaluating 62 Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) for the upcoming Hegotá upgrade, and set a December 2029 target for quantum resistance.

The Hegotá list rated two items as S-tier, or "must-ship," as they define the fork and the upgrade schedule is adjusted around those items.

On the consensus layer, FOCIL (Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists, EIP-7805) is the headliner. The proposal would strengthen censorship resistance by allowing a validator committee to force inclusion of valid public-mempool transactions, so that one dominant builder cannot easily censor them.

On the execution layer, Frame Transactions (EIP-8141) was given the must-ship label. This proposal is designed to make account abstraction native to Ethereum to improve security and post-quantum readiness. It proposes splitting a transaction into programmable "frames" for validation, gas payment, and execution. This way, wallets can use custom signatures, sponsored gas, and batched actions without relying on offchain operators.

"Delivering both headliners safely, and testing the interaction between them, is the fork’s core engineering commitment," EF Protocol wrote in its blog post.

Meanwhile, A-tier proposals will be committed alongside the headliners unless delivery reality forces a cut, the post said. The tier includes VOPS Profiles for FOCIL Eligibility (EIP-8369), to be shipped with FOCIL, and Keyed Nonces for Frame Transactions (EIP-8250) and Recent Roots for Frame Transactions (EIP-8272), to be shipped with Frame Transactions.

B-tier proposals will be considered individually but never in bulk, while C-tiers are lower in priority but not disqualified. 28 EIPs were marked as DFI — declined for inclusion.

North star

EF Protocol also published a post summarizing its current and emerging priorities.

As its "north star," EF Protocol said it wants Ethereum L1 to be quantum resistant across all three layers — execution, consensus, and data — by December 2029. This timeline aligns with independent migration targets from Google, Cloudflare, and Microsoft, the post said.

"Its timing is outside anyone’s control, which is exactly why we have fixed a target rather than waiting for certainty," EF Protocol said. "For now, Ethereum L1 should plan for Q-day happening as early as 2030."

EF Protocol added that the 2030 assumption is deliberately aggressive, and that most credible estimates place Q-day later. It said the self-imposed 2029 deadline will be treated as non-negotiable at least until January 2027, when quantum progress is due to be reassessed with outside experts.

Hegotá is not the post-quantum fork, but rather the fork that determines whether later post-quantum upgrades stay on schedule. Under the current roadmap, a minimum-viable post-quantum milestone sits at J* (a placeholder name for a future fork), with full resistance targeted at L*.

Reaching December 2029 from shipping Glamsterdam in Q4 2026 would require an average cadence of 7.2 months per fork, leaving little room for error, the post said. The forks will overlap — Hegotá will be shipped while I* specifications mature. Research for J* through L* needs to progress in parallel as well, the protocol noted.

Post-quantum readiness is one of the five multi-fork research arcs for the protocol, others being fast finality, privacy, state, and zkEVM.

"Shipping post-quantum readiness early is the secure thing to do. It is the strategically responsible thing to do," the post said. "It is the clearest signal we can send that Ethereum intends to exist 50, 100, and 1,000 years from now."