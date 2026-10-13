Interactive Brokers expands crypto services with Ethereum staking via Zerohash

The broker's first staking offering is limited to ETH at launch, with rewards credited as additional staked ETH that can compound.

By Jason ShubnellEdited by Kyle Baird
EcosystemsOctober 13, 2026, 11:24AM EDT
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Interactive Brokers expands crypto services with Ethereum staking via Zerohash

Quick Take

  • Interactive Brokers now lets eligible clients stake ETH through its Client Portal, with zerohash providing the service and rewards paid in staked ETH.

Interactive Brokers has added cryptocurrency staking for eligible clients, expanding its crypto services beyond trading and transfers.

At launch, staking is limited to Ethereum and is available through the broker's Client Portal, with services provided by crypto infrastructure firm zerohash. Rewards are credited as additional staked ETH and can compound while the position remains staked.

"Similar to how our Stock Yield Enhancement Program allows clients to earn additional income on shares they own, staking gives clients an opportunity to earn rewards on the cryptocurrency they own," Interactive Brokers CEO Milan Galik said in a release. "We want clients to earn more from the assets they hold."

Interactive Brokers first launched crypto trading in 2021 and expanded its offerings in early 2025. In January, the brokerage introduced 24/7 account funding using USDC to enable round-the-clock trading.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has reportedly sought a national trust bank charter that would allow it to custody digital assets and offer staking and trading services to investment clients.

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