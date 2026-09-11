Bitcoin, ether rise as inflation data does little to alter Fed interest rate outlook

Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose after the latest U.S. inflation data, with analysts saying the largely in-line CPI print did little to alter expectations for the Federal Reserve's rate path and left the broader crypto rally intact.

Bitcoin's price nearly touched $79,000 before settling around $77,800, and ether's price rose above $2,500 as the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 3.4%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Energy prices were a notable driver, with gasoline prices rising more than 25% year over year.

The data gave crypto markets little new information to price into the Fed's September decision, analysts said, leaving Bitcoin and other digital assets more dependent on underlying demand and broader financial conditions than on the CPI print itself.

"The situation does not look grim as historically, BTC has returned an average of +2.13% over the 30 days following a hotter-than-expected core CPI print, reinforcing the case that the uptrend continues if the Fed holds rates steady," said Matt Mena, senior crypto research strategist at 21Shares.

Sygnum Bank CIO Fabian Dori highlighted the risk that an upside surprise in core inflation could force a repricing of Fed expectations and challenge a Bitcoin rally increasingly driven by institutional allocation rather than speculative leverage.

"A hotter-than-expected core print is one of the real reversal risks we flagged into this rally," said Dori. "With September hike odds near 70%, an upside surprise doesn't just reprice the meeting; it at least temporarily tests a Bitcoin move built on allocation, not leverage."

Bitget analyst Lewis Huang noted the divergence between headline inflation accelerating on energy while core inflation continues to ease. That gives the Fed some room to look through the headline increase, he said, leaving the September decision dependent on the broader balance of inflation, labor market, and financial conditions.

"For crypto, the print provides less of a directional catalyst from rates," Huang said. "Bitcoin holding above $76,270 would suggest that underlying demand remains resilient despite uncertainty around the rate path."

Crypto markets see limited rate signal from CPI

Higher rates aren't uniformly negative for crypto, according to Brendan Ma, head of investment strategy at the Arbitrum Foundation. He pointed out that higher front-end yields can support parts of crypto's infrastructure, particularly stablecoins and tokenized Treasuries, even while higher rates can weigh on risk assets and trading activity.

"For tokenization, higher rates are not the drag people assume," Ma continued. "The trading side of this market is rate-sensitive. The collateral side is rate-fed."

Solana (SOL) is showing strength as well, and SOL's price is looking to hold above the $100 resistance and target $130. Mena said this looks increasingly likely into the fourth quarter as ETF and onchain data back the setup

"SOL ETFs have drawn more than $500m in net flows in 2026, and Solana set a record last month with over 5 billion transactions," the analyst said. "The Ethereum ecosystem is showing strength too, with its Robinhood Chain Layer-2 becoming the fastest chain to reach $1m in daily revenue and $1b in trading activity, all within two months of launch."

Overall, Mena said the final quarter of 2026 is shaping up to be one of crypto's biggest since the Trump election.

"And if CLARITY passes, which most traders are not pricing in, BTC looks set to target $100k, ETH $3k, and SOL $130 and beyond," he concluded.