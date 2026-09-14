Bitcoin production rebounds in August for BitFuFu, edges higher at CleanSpark as Canaan slips

Public bitcoin miners BitFuFu and CleanSpark snapped back from lower July production rates in August, while Canaan continued its trend of monthly declines.

BitFuFu produced 174 BTC during August, up more than 55% from 112 BTC in July. CleanSpark's output also increased slightly to 539 BTC from 586 BTC, while Canaan mined just 44 BTC, down roughly 4% from 46 BTC the previous month.

Shares of the miners were mixed on Monday. Canaan (CAN) rose 2.4% to $0.34, but remains down more than 55% year to date. BitFuFu (FUFU) was flat at $1.29 and has lost about 54% this year, while CleanSpark (CLSK) fell 2.3% to $13.36 but remains up nearly 16% year to date.

BitFuFu

BitFuFu's rebound was driven by a large expansion of its mining capacity. Total hashrate under management jumped 45.1% month over month to 20.6 EH/s after the capacity it secured in June and July started to come online.

Its cloud mining segment saw an even bigger recovery, with production more than doubling to 86 BTC from 40 BTC in July. Self-mining production rose 22% to 88 BTC from 72 BTC, and BitFuFu's bitcoin holdings increased to 1,373 from 1,314 during the month. It stands as the 39th-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark's production was a bit more steady, rising around 1% to 593 BTC despite its average operating hashrate slipping slightly to 38.3 EH/s. The company has now produced 4,903 BTC through the first eight months of 2026, currently worth more than $386 million.

The company's bitcoin holdings fell to 13,703 BTC from 13,931 BTC at the end of July after taking into account 77 BTC it sold on the spot market, 500 BTC related to call exercises, and another 244 BTC tied to a basis trade.

CleanSpark is currently the ninth-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury.

Outside of mining, CleanSpark said construction remains underway at its Sandersville data center campus, tied to its previously announced $6.6 billion lease. The company also received conditional ERCOT classifications covering 885 MW of contracted capacity across its Texas sites.

Canaan

Canaan's bitcoin production slipped for a third consecutive month, falling to 44 BTC from 46 BTC in July and 64 BTC in June.

The company made a shakeup to its crypto treasury during the month, selling all of its 3,952 ETH it held along with 54 BTC at average prices of around $2,400 and $79,000, respectively, generating about $13.9 million in cash. It used $5,4 million to repurchase 13.6 million of its American Depositary Shares.

Canaan ended August holding 1,868 BTC and no ETH. It is the 35th-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury.