Strive reaches 25,000 BTC milestone with latest $36.6 million purchase

Strive added another 469 bitcoins to its treasury last week, bringing its total holdings to an even 25,000 BTC worth roughly $1.95 billion at current prices.

The company spent $36.6 million on the latest purchase at an average price of just under $78,000 per bitcoin, according to a F0rm 8-K filing released Monday.

CEO Matt Cole noted that 100% of the capital raised during the week came through sales of SATA, Strive's perpetual preferred stock, which has also recently crossed $1 billion in notional value outstanding.

Strive (ASST) also increased its "amplification ratio" to 53.5%, which the company defines as "the ratio of notional preferred equity outstanding and debt to BTC NAV." Simply put, this means that for every $100 of bitcoin Strive holds, it has about $53.50 of preferred stock obligations and debt outstanding.

The latest acquisition marks a slowdown from the prior week, when Strive purchased 1,375 BTC for approximately $109 million.

Strive is currently the world's fifth-largest public bitcoin holder, behind Strategy, Twenty One, Metaplanet and MARA. Cole has said the company could potentially climb to second place by year-end, though he noted that this is not his "base case" expectation.

To overtake Twenty One, Strive would need to acquire another 18,515 BTC, assuming the Tether-backed firm does not add to its current 43,514 BTC holdings.

With 15 full weeks remaining in 2026, Strive would need to buy an average of roughly 1,234 BTC each week to close the gap.

Shares of the company's common stock, ASST, rose more than 4% in the first hours of trading Monday, tapping a year-to-date high of just under $29.

The move came as bitcoin traded near $78,000 following a volatile session last Friday. BTC surged from around $76,000 to nearly $80,000 before falling back toward $77,000 within seven hours, while weekend trading was a bit more subdued.

Strategy, the largest corporate bitcoin holder, also left its holdings unchanged at 845,050 BTC for a second consecutive week. The company instead spent $139.3 million repurchasing STRC preferred shares, funded through its U.S. dollar cash reserve.