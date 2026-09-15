'Nothing truly structural': Analysts downplay Clarity Act defeat as bitcoin, major crypto stocks dip

Bitcoin (BTC) and the wider cryptocurrency market dipped as the U.S. Digital Asset Market Clarity Act failed to clear a Senate procedural vote earlier on Tuesday. Crypto-related stocks suffered even steeper losses, with some plummeting more than 10%.

The downturn coincided with the Clarity Act stalling in a Senate gridlock, as lawmakers voted 49-50 against the bill in a procedural cloture vote on Tuesday. As the bill sought to bring a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets, industry leaders expressed disappointment at the result.

"This one stings," said Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse in a post on X, calling for a serious review of why the bill failed to pass. While one Republican Senate aide told The Block that they think the bill is now dead, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he will continue working to advance the Clarity Act.

"The vote is not a setback of the technology or direction of travel but more how ethical provisions and banking incumbents are concerned on protecting their market," said Wincent Senior Director Paul Howard, who added that having the U.S. legislative body debate crypto market structure is a feat in itself.

Crypto, stocks drop

According to The Block's crypto price page, bitcoin dropped 2.85% in the past 24 hours to trade at $75,756 as of 10:20 p.m. ET Tuesday. Ethereum (ETH) and other major altcoins saw sharper declines — ether fell 4.5%, XRP (XRP) tumbled 9.2%, and Solana (SOL) dropped 5.4%. The GMCI 30 Index, which measures the performance of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, was down by 4.16%.

Crypto-related stocks reacted more negatively to the failure of the much-anticipated Clarity vote after rallying in the lead-up to the vote.

Coinbase (COIN) closed down more than 10% on Tuesday, and USDC issuer Circle fell 11.4%. Michael Saylor's Strategy dipped 5.4%, while ether treasury firm Bitmine lost 8.4% on the day.

The four stocks plunged around 2:30 p.m. and hit their daily lows by 2:50 p.m. before recovering slightly into the close, with the declines coinciding with the announcement of the failed procedural vote on Clarity. All four posted additional losses in after-hours trading.

Not a fatal blow

"Clarity Act falling short in the Senate definitely stings but it's nothing truly structural," said Justin d'Anethan, head of research at Arctic Digital. "The current levels and even the previous all-time high occurred in an environment pre-Clarity Act, and will continue to be moved by supply and demand guided by a multitude of factors."

While Tuesday's vote is a "missed opportunity" for bitcoin to gain further bullish momentum toward potentially reaching $80,000, d'Anethan pointed out that institutions appear to view the development as a "setback or a recalibrated timeline, rather than a fatal blow."

BTC Markets Crypto Analyst Rachael Lucas said that legislation was "never the binding constraint," calling the current cycle "rates dependent," not narrative-driven. The analyst said there are three things to watch: whether the Fed's anticipated rate hike marks the start of a longer path, whether ETF inflows re-accelerate, and whether a regulatory route emerges that does not require 60 Senate votes.

Lucas said bitcoin reclaiming Tuesday's opening price of $78,189 would be the first sign that the market is pricing out the regulatory discount. However, the analyst also noted that there is "genuine structural stress" on the supply side, as bitcoin mining hashrate sits 12% below the December 2025 peak, with major miners redirecting capacity into AI compute.

"Capital is not leaving, it is concentrating," Lucas said. "The ETH/BTC ratio is up more than 25% in Q3. Privacy coins are up 213% since bitcoin's October peak. That is rotation, not capitulation. A Q4 recovery does not need Congress. It needs the rates picture to stop deteriorating."

Arctic Digital's d'Anethan also said the rates and monetary environment matter more to the crypto market than regulatory clarity, which ultimately does not dictate bitcoin's or blockchain's value proposition.