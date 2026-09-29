Bitwise launches first US spot NEAR ETF with staking rewards

Bitwise has launched the Bitwise NEAR ETF (NRR), the first U.S. spot exchange-traded product providing direct exposure to NEAR, with trading beginning today, Sept. 29, on NYSE Arca.

The fund carries a 0.75% management fee, and the asset manager intends to stake its NEAR holdings in-house, with the staking rewards accruing to shareholders through the fund's NAV.

The launch expands Bitwise's lineup of single-asset crypto ETFs into NEAR, which the firm is positioning as infrastructure for an emerging AI-powered economy.

"AI is fundamentally changing how we access information and how economic activity happens," Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said in a release. "We're moving toward a world in which AI agents increasingly act on our behalf, coordinate with one another, and participate in the economy. We believe this shift—to an agentic economy where more and more happens through AI agents—could unlock an enormous new frontier for the global economy. NEAR is building a platform for that future."

NRR joins Bitwise's lineup of single-asset crypto ETPs, including the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW), Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL), Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) and Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF (BHYP).

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized blockchain platform designed to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications, or dapps. It offers scalable, developer-friendly infrastructure, with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism that ensures energy-efficient, secure transactions.

The (NEAR) token trades around $4.93 and has a market capitalization of around $6.5 billion at the time of writing, making it a top-20 non-stablecoin cryptocurrency.