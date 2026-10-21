Grayscale expands in-kind subscriptions to 10 crypto ETFs and trusts

Grayscale has expanded in-kind subscriptions to 10 digital asset investment products, allowing eligible investors to exchange tokens directly for shares without first selling their holdings for cash.

The available products include its Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF, Ethereum Staking Mini ETF, and ETFs or trusts tied to Avalanche, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Solana, Sui, XRP, and Zcash, with minimum investments ranging from about $80,300 to $364,800.

The crypto-focused investment manager said the option can reduce self-custody burdens and potentially lower transaction costs while giving investors access to traditional brokerage and retirement accounts, collateral use, and other portfolio management tools.

"As digital assets mature, investors are seeking more secure and efficient ways to manage their crypto holdings," Steve Vanourny, Head of Index at Grayscale, said in a release. "With growing cybersecurity threats, including self-custody and DeFi exploits, institutional custody is increasingly valuable."

In-kind investing bridges direct crypto ownership and traditional portfolio management, Vanourny said, offering access to professionally managed investment products while helping to unlock other benefits.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2025 approved in-kind creations and redemptions for crypto ETPs. The SEC approved those transactions for authorized participants, while Grayscale is now offering eligible investors a way to contribute tokens directly in exchange for shares, subject to its product-specific terms and intermediary requirements.

"It's a new day at the SEC," Chairman Paul Atkins said at the time. "Investors will benefit from these approvals, as they will make these products less costly and more efficient."