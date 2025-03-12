Dogecoin ETF News

A Dogecoin ETF is a financial product designed to provide investors with exposure to the price movements of Dogecoin (DOGE) without the need to directly purchase or hold the cryptocurrency. The ETF aims to track the value of Dogecoin, offering a regulated and familiar investment vehicle that trades on stock exchanges.

Several firms, including Bitwise, Osprey Funds, and Rex Shares, have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot Dogecoin ETF. These filings reflect the growing interest in making Dogecoin more accessible to traditional investors through regulated financial products. The potential approval of a Dogecoin ETF would mark a significant step in the integration of memecoins into mainstream financial markets.