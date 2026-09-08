Polish prosecutors charge fifth suspect in Zondacrypto probe involving around $100 million in estimated losses

Polish prosecutors have charged a fifth suspect in an investigation into crypto exchange Zondacrypto.

Roman Ż., who was detained on Sept. 5, faces two charges, Poland's National Prosecutor's Office said Monday. Prosecutors accused him of participating in an organized criminal group and misappropriating PLN 7.8 million ($2.1 million) in funds belonging to users of the crypto exchange.

Prosecutors allege the group changed, deleted, and added computer records without authorization to obtain financial benefits. Roman Ż. pleaded not guilty and provided explanations, according to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors seek pre-trial detention

Prosecutors have asked the Katowice Wschód District Court to place Roman Ż. in pre-trial detention. They cited the potential penalty, the risk of obstruction, and the possibility of flight. The alleged offenses carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Roman Ż. is the fifth publicly identified person charged in the investigation. Polish prosecutors previously charged Radosław P. in late August, followed by Anna P., Jaromira W. and Rafał Z. after their arrests on Sept. 2.

The wider Zondacrypto investigation involves reported losses of at least PLN 350 million ($94 million), according to prosecutors. Authorities said earlier this year that the amount could change as further reports from alleged victims were received, with more than 3,600 crime reports filed in the case.

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