WazirX exchange to delist stablecoins USDC, USDP, and TUSD

WazirX halted deposits of USDC, USDP, and TUSD stablecoin as of today.
Withdrawal support for USDC, USDP, and TUSD will discontinue at 5 p.m, IST on September 23rd, after which point existing balances of the coins will be auto-converted into BUSD at a 1:1 ratio, the Indian crypto exchange announced. The conversion will be complete on or before October 5th.
Following the auto-conversion deadline, users may withdraw USDC, USDP, or TUSD at a ratio of 1:1 from BUSD balances and view the balances of those coins under a BUSD-denominated account balance, said WazirX adding that it “may amend the list of stablecoins eligible for auto-conversion.”
The decision to transition to greater BUSD support comes after WazirX and Binance last month got into a public spat over the Indian firm's ownership. The dispute, which was precipitated by a money-laundering investigation into WazirX by Indian authorities that saw up to $8 million in funds frozen.
A 2019 blog post from Binance indicated it had purchased the Indian firm, but Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said after the Indian probe news that his firm never completed the acquisition. WazirX founder Nischal Shetty refuted the claim.
