Coinbase to update exchange fee schedule

Coinbase announced on Monday that it will release a new fee schedule around 5 p.m EST on Sept. 20, adjusting tiers and changing the taker and maker fee structure for transaction tiers above $100,000-$1 million.

The new structure accounts “for changes in global crypto trading volumes and asset prices, lowering the monthly trading volume required to qualify for the mid and upper tiers of our fee schedule,” Coinbase said, adding that it would be implemented on Coinbase Exchange, Pro and Advanced Trade.

The new fee schedule is as follows:

While tiers below $100,000-$1million remain unchanged — in contrast to Coinbase’s current exchange fee structure shown below — the new fees offer better incentives for higher-volume traders.

Coinbase said it will continue to base calculations for volume tiers on trailing 30-day volume.