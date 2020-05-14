Research • May 14, 2020, 12:00AM EDT

Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure Landscape - 2020

To date only exchanges, token development studios, and mining chip manufacturers have built profitable companies within the digital asset industry at large, with a select few even boasting unicorn-like valuations. Digital asset data is one of the sub-sectors specific to the broader crypto space that is well poised to produce its own unicorns as within other ecosystems. The State of the Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure report, which was commissioned by Blockset, examines the growth of the sector, various market players, business models, and more.

Ryan Todd is a research analyst at The Block where he focuses on the convergence of fintech and digital assets. Previously he worked at Deutsche Bank as an equity analyst covering consumer finance and payments companies, and also spent time at ConsenSys exploring the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Ryan holds a BS in Economics and Accounting/Finance from Florida State University, and MS Finance from Vanderbilt University.

