Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure Landscape - 2020

Cross-chain interoperability protocol Poly Network integrates with XRP Ledger in support of fast cross-border payments
On Sep 21, 2022, Poly Network, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, announced that it will integrate with XRP Ledger, an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain. This integration will allow users to send XRP assets cross-chain to heterogeneous blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, and Arbitrum, through Poly Network.