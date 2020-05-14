Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure Landscape - 2020

To date only exchanges, token development studios, and mining chip manufacturers have built profitable companies within the digital asset industry at large, with a select few even boasting unicorn-like valuations. Digital asset data is one of the sub-sectors specific to the broader crypto space that is well poised to produce its own unicorns as within other ecosystems. The State of the Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure report, which was commissioned by Blockset, examines the growth of the sector, various market players, business models, and more.

