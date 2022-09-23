Mining • September 23, 2022, 6:30PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, September 23

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Friday.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Iris Energy and Cipher Mining were among the most poorly performing stocks today.

The majority of bitcoin mining stocks traded downward on Friday, as bitcoin spent most of the afternoon below the $19,000 mark. 

Marathon Digital Holdings' stock fell 9.98%,  followed by Iris Energy (-9.16%) and Cipher Mining (-8.51%). 

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Sept. 23:

 

 

 

 


