Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, September 23

The majority of bitcoin mining stocks traded downward on Friday, as bitcoin spent most of the afternoon below the $19,000 mark.
Marathon Digital Holdings' stock fell 9.98%, followed by Iris Energy (-9.16%) and Cipher Mining (-8.51%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Sept. 23:
