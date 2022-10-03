Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest partners with Eaglebrook Advisors

Separately managed account provider Eaglebrook Advisors and disruptive innovation investment firm Ark Invest have partnered to make investing in crypto strategies more accessible, according to a release from Eaglebrook.

The partnership will enable two crypto strategies — actively managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Invest — to be made available as separately managed accounts to clients of registered investment advisors.

"We are thrilled to deliver Cathie and the ARK team's digital asset portfolios in an efficient manner [SMAs] to everyday investors through our platform which is designed specifically for the wealth management channel," said Roddy Chisholm, chief operating officer of Eaglebrook Advisors, in the release. "This is a game changer for the industry and yet another sign of mainstream adoption."

Ark Invest's crypto strategies

Ark Invest provides investors exposure to disruptive innovation through a range of exchange-traded funds. The firm is helmed by portfolio manager Cathie Wood. Its flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF, currently has $7.9 billion in assets under management — and is down 55.72%, year-to-date. At its peak during the most recent bull market, the fund had around $28 billion in assets.

Clients of registered investment advisors leveraging Eaglebrook will be able to access two crypto strategies from Ark. The first is the “cryptoasset strategy” that is actively managed and will invest in the top 10 to 20 coins that represent financial and internet revolutions. The second approach is the “cryptocurrency strategy,” which is an actively managed high-conviction portfolio that mainly invests in BTC and ETH.

“The strategies will be separately managed accounts (SMAs) designed to meet the needs of financial advisors, wealth managers, and their clients by offering direct ownership, low minimums, and portfolio reporting integration amongst other benefits,” said Wood in the release. “Advisors can differentiate themselves and add to a client's diversification by adding this new asset class to their portfolios.”