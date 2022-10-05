Bitcoin • October 5, 2022, 11:07AM EDT

Core Scientific mines 9% less BTC in September while expanding hash rate 2.4%

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin miner Core Scientific mined 1,213 BTC in September, down 9% month-over-month.
  • Bitcoin production was affected by severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects, the company said.

Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Core Scientific mined 1,213 BTC in September, down 9% month-over-month.

At the same time, the company expanded its self-mining hash rate by 2.4%, according to an operational update.

"Bitcoin production was impacted across the company's data centers due to several unique circumstances, including severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects," said CEO Mike Levitt.

Additionally, the company curtailed power in several sites, including in Texas, for a total of 8,774-megawatt hours.

Operations were also likely affected by the 9.26% increase in mining difficulty posted on Aug. 31 — the largest since January.

Core Scientific sold 1,576 BTC at an average price of $20,460, totaling $32.2 million in revenue. As of Sept. 30, it held 1,051 BTC and $29.5 million in cash.

Last week, the mining subsidiary of bankrupt lender Celsius filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay against Core Scientific, which provides it with hosting services. Celsius further claimed that Core Scientific violated bankruptcy terms.


