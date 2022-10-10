Bitcoin • October 10, 2022, 4:37PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 10

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Monday.
  • Greenidge Generation, Argo, SAI.TECH and Bit Digital were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Almost every bitcoin mining stock tracked by The Block trended downward on Monday.

The cryptocurrency plunged close to $19,100 in the early morning after the latest mining difficulty update was posted but recovered in the following hours, settling at around $19,200 at market close, according to data from TradingView.

 

Greenidge Generation fell 24.14%, followed by Argo (-23.36% on Nasdaq), SAI.TECH (-11.38%) and Bit Digital (-7.63%).

TeraWulf fell 4.41% after announcing in the morning that it raised $17 million in equity and debt.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 10:


