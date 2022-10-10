Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 10

Almost every bitcoin mining stock tracked by The Block trended downward on Monday.

The cryptocurrency plunged close to $19,100 in the early morning after the latest mining difficulty update was posted but recovered in the following hours, settling at around $19,200 at market close, according to data from TradingView.

Greenidge Generation fell 24.14%, followed by Argo (-23.36% on Nasdaq), SAI.TECH (-11.38%) and Bit Digital (-7.63%).

TeraWulf fell 4.41% after announcing in the morning that it raised $17 million in equity and debt.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 10: