Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 10

Almost every bitcoin mining stock tracked by The Block trended downward on Monday.
The cryptocurrency plunged close to $19,100 in the early morning after the latest mining difficulty update was posted but recovered in the following hours, settling at around $19,200 at market close, according to data from TradingView.
Greenidge Generation fell 24.14%, followed by Argo (-23.36% on Nasdaq), SAI.TECH (-11.38%) and Bit Digital (-7.63%).
TeraWulf fell 4.41% after announcing in the morning that it raised $17 million in equity and debt.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 10:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.