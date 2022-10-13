Bitcoin • October 13, 2022, 5:09PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 13

The Block

Quick Take

  • Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block rose in the stock market Thursday, but a few still trended downward.

  • Stronghold Digital Mining, followed by Marathon, Hut 8 Mining and Bitfarms were among the strongest-performing stocks.

After falling for several days in a row, most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended upward on the stock market Thursday.

The coin was trading at around $19,400 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

 

Stronghold Digital Mining's stock rose by 13.9%, followed by Marathon (7.7%), Hut 8 Mining (5.5% on Nasdaq) and Bitfarms (4.7%  on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 13:


About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

