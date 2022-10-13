Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 13

After falling for several days in a row, most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended upward on the stock market Thursday.

The coin was trading at around $19,400 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Stronghold Digital Mining's stock rose by 13.9%, followed by Marathon (7.7%), Hut 8 Mining (5.5% on Nasdaq) and Bitfarms (4.7% on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 13: