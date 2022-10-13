Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 13

After falling for several days in a row, most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended upward on the stock market Thursday.
The coin was trading at around $19,400 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Stronghold Digital Mining's stock rose by 13.9%, followed by Marathon (7.7%), Hut 8 Mining (5.5% on Nasdaq) and Bitfarms (4.7% on Nasdaq).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 13:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.