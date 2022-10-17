Rarible introduces NFT aggregator to help shoppers bargain hunt

NFT marketplace Rarible has introduced a non-fungible token (NFT) aggregator that enables shoppers to browse listings across several marketplaces and compare prices.

The aggregator, now public on Rarible’s homepage, displays a search bar that allows users to browse NFTs based on filters such as price, trending projects, recently-listed NFTs and auctions about to end.



Rarible’s co-founders Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov confirmed Rarible’s move into aggregation to The Block during the Ethereum Foundation’s recent Devcon conference in Bogotá, Colombia.

"It's pretty much like Google for NFTs," Falin told The Block, adding that the aggregator also helps users find the best prices across marketplaces and blockchains.

The company also has made several social media posts about an upcoming announcement this Thursday. "Rarible’s second chapter. Coming next week,” according to a post on Rarible’s Twitter account on Oct. 13.

Rarible’s aggregator pulls in data about NFTs across several marketplaces. For example, the tool shows an Azuki NFT listed on OpenSea, LooksRare and x2y2 at a price of 11.99 ETH on each platform. Rarible does not charge any extra buying and selling fees through its platform for these transactions.

Rarible’s aggregator also includes filters to narrow down NFT projects based on several criteria. Users can browse NFTs by blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Tezos, Flow and Polygon, as well as the Layer-2 scaling solution Immutable X. The tool features filters to search NFTs based on edition type and buying method (auction, open to offers or immediate purchase).

NFT platforms have been adding aggregation tools this year as they compete to have the lowest fees. Uniswap labs acquired the NFT marketplace aggregator Genie in June, and OpenSea acquired NFT aggregator service Gem in April.

Falin and Salnikov founded Rarible in 2019. The startup announced in June 2021 that it had closed a $14.2 million Series A funding round led by Venrock and CoinFund.

Rarible expanded its offerings for gaming NFTs in September through a partnership with Immutable X, adding the ability to buy and sell NFTs related to titles such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians and Illuvium.

Additional reporting by Callan Quinn.