Aptos’s Layer 1 mainnet launching soon; date not finalized

Aptos, a new Layer 1 network, has announced its mainnet is launching soon, but no precise date has yet been announced.

Solana developers have been frustrated on its network, and are exploring moving over to Aptos, which is one of the most anticipated Layer 1 launches. The blockchain, founded by former Meta employees, has also attracted the attention of FTX Ventures, which led a $150 million raise for Aptos in July.

Aptos has had its first transactions on mainnet, though it's not live for users. It originated from the Facebook blockchain initiative Libra. The most talked about aspect of Aptos compared to other blockchains is its Move coding language, which is supposedly more developer-friendly and offers safeguards for asset management.

Aptos has been undergoing a vigorous incentivized testnet program since May, which was comprised of three separate phases.

Aptos has a “focus on user experience, upgradeability, and state-of-the-art technology”, it wrote on its Medium page.

“There is already a robust ecosystem of hundreds of projects and hundreds of thousands of community members that have made Aptos their home,” the protocol said.