Bitcoin • October 24, 2022, 4:45PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 24

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin mining companies had mixed results on the stock market Monday.
  • Argo Blockchain, Core Scientific and Greenidge Generation Holdings were among the most poorly performing stocks 

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block had mixed results on the market Monday, with half of them going up and the other half falling.

The coin was trading at around $19,300 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain's stock fell 9.80% (on Nasdaq), followed by Core Scientific (-9.57%) and Greenidge Generation Holding (-5.43%).

On the other side, Digihost Technology saw its stock go up by 13.19%, followed by Marathon (+10.26%), Mawson Infrastructure Group (8.37%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 24:


Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

