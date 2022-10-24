Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 24

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block had mixed results on the market Monday, with half of them going up and the other half falling.

The coin was trading at around $19,300 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain's stock fell 9.80% (on Nasdaq), followed by Core Scientific (-9.57%) and Greenidge Generation Holding (-5.43%).

On the other side, Digihost Technology saw its stock go up by 13.19%, followed by Marathon (+10.26%), Mawson Infrastructure Group (8.37%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 24: