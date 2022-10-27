Revolut to add crypto payment feature starting next month

Fintech firm Revolut plans to roll out a "spend from crypto" feature on Nov. 1.

Customers will get 1% back "for a limited time" by paying with their Revolut cards using crypto, an email from the company said.

The cash back promotion is only available to users in the United Kingdom, according to company terms.

Revolut introduced 29 new tokens to its crypto offerings in September, including SOL, AVAX and shiba inu. The firm plans to add its own native token along with a non-custodial wallet.

Last month, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) added Revolut to its cryptoasset register.