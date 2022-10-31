NFT project Art Gobblers rakes in $13 million two hours after launch

The NFT-based decentralized art factory Art Gobblers raked in millions of dollars in ETH shortly after starting its mint.

Art Gobblers brought in an ETH volume of 7,480 ETH, with 925 unique owners and a floor price of 11.25 ETH, according to the NFT data tracker Blur. That’s more than $13.4 million at the time of writing.

Art Gobblers was created by Justin Roiland, voice actor for and co-creator of the hit show Rick and Morty, and the venture capital firm Paradigm.

Art Gobblers attempts to make a self-sustaining art creation ecosystem through financial incentivizing. Artists can use the drawing tool on the Art Gobblers web page to create art., which can then be minted as ERC-721 tokens through what is called “glamination,” The Block Researcher Thomas Bialek explained. Minting an NFT requires GOO tokens. Gobblers, or animated ERC-115 tokens, then eat the tokens and display the art in their bellies.

The project intends to attract more artists onto the platform to increase the attention of collectors, prompting a prominent feedback loop in the ecosystem.