Public.com plans global rollout of trading tools, including crypto

Public.com, a Tiger Global-backed neobroker, is set to expand its platform to customers outside the U.S. amid reports it's looking to snap up a European rival.

Earmarked for a next year launch in other jurisdictions, users will be able to convert their local currency into dollars to invest in assets on the platform, Public.com said in a release. The investment firm's services include crypto coins and tokens such as dogecoin, ether and bitcoin, and traditional equities and ETFs.

While its wait list for international customers does not specify the jurisdictions it's prioritizing for its global expansion, the company has previously shown an interest in Europe and has set up an engineering office in Copenhagen.

Insider reported in September that Public.com was in talks to acquire Dutch trading startup Bux, a deal that would allow it to gain access to markets in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy through its licenses. Bux offers users in Europe access to U.S. and European shares, crypto and CFD trading.

As the broker looks to expand its geographical reach, it's open to partnering with other local firms, a spokesperson said today.

In March, the company acquired fractional investing firm Otis so that it could offer alternative assets such as NFTs to its customers. It expanded its crypto offering to 20 tokens and coins in November last year to include Solana's sol and the native tokens of decentralized exchanges Uniswap and SushiSwap.

Along with trading tools, users will also have access to the app's investor analysis insights, daily live shows and extended market trading features.