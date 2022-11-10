Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, November 10

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded up on Thursday.
Bitcoin was trading at about $17,687 around market close, according to data from TradingView.
The mining stocks up the most were Argo Blockchain UK (18.52%), Digihost (18.23%), TeraWulf (12.30%), Northern Data (12.16%) and Riot Blockchain (10.61%).
Hut 8's Canadian stock dropped by 0.85% after the company reported earlier in the day that it had missed third-quarter estimates. The company reported $23.7 million in net losses compared with estimates of $19.4 million.
