Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, November 15

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upward on Tuesday, some by double digits.

Bitcoin was trading at around $16,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

BIT Mining's stock rose 29.32%, followed by Core Scientific (14.97%) and Stronghold Digital Mining (13.87%).

On the down side, Greenidge Generation fell 10.87%, followed by Iris Energy (-4.37%) and Mawson Infrastructure (-2.89%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 15: