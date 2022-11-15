Crypto infrastructure • November 15, 2022, 4:52PM EST

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, November 15

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners went up Tuesday.
  • BIT Mining, Core Scientific and Stronghold Digital Mining were among the best-performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upward on Tuesday, some by double digits.

Bitcoin was trading at around $16,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

 

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

BIT Mining's stock rose 29.32%, followed by Core Scientific (14.97%) and Stronghold Digital Mining (13.87%).

On the down side, Greenidge Generation fell 10.87%, followed by Iris Energy (-4.37%) and Mawson Infrastructure (-2.89%). 

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 15:


