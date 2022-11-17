Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, November 17

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly down after the close of trading Thursday.
The price of bitcoin was about $16,695 at the time of market close, according to TradingView.
The stocks down the most were Bit Mining Ltd. (17.9%), Iris Energy Ltd. (11.82%) and Argo Blockchain US (10.52%).
