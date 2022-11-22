Bitget registers in Seychelles, plans to increase headcount

Bitget has registered in Seychelles as part of the crypto exchange's plans to expand globally and establish more regional hubs.

The registration falls under the archipelagic country's 2016 International Business Companies Act, according to a statement.

Additionally, the exchange — which purports to "operate in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters" — claims to be targeting a 50% increase in headcount, up to 1,200, by the first quarter of 2023.

"Our recruitment always aligns with our global expansion and long-term strategy, and we will continue to hire despite current market sentiment," Bitget Managing Director Gracy Chen said.

Seychelles is no stranger to crypto exchanges, being the place where OKX is incorporated.

The news follows Bitget commencing operations in Brazil on Nov. 16.