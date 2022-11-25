Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, November 25

Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly down on Friday, November 25.
Bitcoin was trading at about $16,513 at the time of market close.
The stocks down the most were Core Scientific (6.64%) and Bit Mining Ltd. (4.69%). Meanwhile, stocks that saw gains included Stronghold Digital Mining (5.8%) and and Cipher Mining (4.76%).
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.