BlackRock Chief Executive Fink said firm invested $24 million in FTX

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said that the firm invested $24 million in FTX through a fund of funds it manages, according to Reuters.

He also said that there were some misbehaviors at the crypto exchange FTX, but that the technology behind crypto is still relevant.

"We're going to have to wait to see how this all plays out (with FTX). I mean, right now we can make all the judgment calls, and it looks like there were misbehaviors of major consequences," Fink said, during an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook, Reuters reported.