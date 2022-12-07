ImmutableX gaming NFTs now available on Nifty Gateway

ImmutableX-powered NFTs from web3 games such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword and Planet Quest are now available on Gemini-owned NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway.

The addition, first announced in October, is part of Nifty Gateway's efforts to onboard the next billion users to web3. Its marketplace, which custodies NFTs in its own Gemini wallet so traders don't pay gas fees, has seen a growing demand for gaming assets.

Blockchain-based games often include NFTs for use as avatars or other in-game objects. Proponents claim that having such items as NFTs allows a player to own that item and transfer it to use in other games, though lack of interoperability between games remains a barrier.

Nevertheless, gaming NFTs are taking their place among PFPs and generative art as some of the most-traded NFT collections. In September, Gods Unchained entered the top five collections by trading volume, generating over $18 million through its game assets, according to DappRadar.

Growing interest in NFT gaming combined with the sector weathering the market downturn relatively well compared to other types of projects has generated interest among marketplaces in working more closely with game studios. Like Nifty Gateway, Rarible partnered with ImmutableX in September to trade its gaming assets on its platform.