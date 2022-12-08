Bitcoin mining report: TeraWulf shares up 27% as stocks rally

Most mining stocks tracked by The Block rose on Thursday, following bitcoin's upward trajectory.
The coin was trading at around $17,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Shares of TeraWulf went up by 27.13%, followed by SAI.TECH (+13.21%) — which announced results for the first six months of the year — and Mawson Infrastructure Group (+6.89%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Dec. 8:
