Bitcoin mining report: TeraWulf shares up 27% as stocks rally

Most mining stocks tracked by The Block rose on Thursday, following bitcoin's upward trajectory.

The coin was trading at around $17,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Shares of TeraWulf went up by 27.13%, followed by SAI.TECH (+13.21%) — which announced results for the first six months of the year — and Mawson Infrastructure Group (+6.89%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Dec. 8: