Grayscale may return some capital to investors if GBTC's ETF dreams fail: WSJ

Grayscale Investments will explore how to return up to 20% of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's capital to shareholders if it cannot turn the product into an exchange-traded fund.
A tender offer for 20% of the outstanding shares could be on the table, according to a letter from chief executive Michael Sonnenshein seen by The Wall Street Journal. However, a timeline still needed to be clarified.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust carries the ticker GBTC and is a closed-end fund, with a 2% annual fee. It's currently trading at a nearly 50% discount compared to the bitcoin price.
Crucially, shares in the fund cannot be redeemed, forcing sellers to part with their holdings at a discount. Converting GBTC into an exchange-traded fund could resolve this. However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has thus far proven harshly critical of spot bitcoin ETFs — having rejected every application for years. Grayscale is currently involved in a lawsuit against the SEC.
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.