Bitcoin mining report: Most miners tracked Bitcoin lower

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block fell on Monday, in line with the coin's price.

Bitcoin prices were around $16,600 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Bit Digital's stock fell by 18% and Core Scientific's by 16%. Meanwhile, shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings went up by 47% and Argo Blockchain by 28%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Dec. 19: