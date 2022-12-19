Bitcoin mining report: Most miners tracked Bitcoin lower

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block fell on Monday, in line with the coin's price.
Bitcoin prices were around $16,600 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Bit Digital's stock fell by 18% and Core Scientific's by 16%. Meanwhile, shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings went up by 47% and Argo Blockchain by 28%.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Dec. 19:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.