Bitcoin mining report: Stocks tumble as Core Scientific files for bankruptcy

Most Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Wednesday, as Core Scientific filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Bitcoin was up and trading a bit under $16,800 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Dec. 21:
