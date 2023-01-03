Bankman-Fried asks for co-signers of $250 million bond to remain anonymous

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for the identities of two guarantors of his $250 million bond to be redacted and not be publicly disclosed, citing concerns of threats and harassment.

Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell of law firm Cohen & Gresser LLP, who are representing the former FTX CEO, made that request on Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Judge Lewis Kaplan.

“In recent weeks, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have become the target of intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats,” Everdell and Cohen said in the court document. “Among other things, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s parents have received a steady stream of threatening correspondence, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm.”

They said there is a “serious cause for concern that the two additional sureties would face similar intrusions on their privacy as well as threats and harassment if their names appear unredacted on their bonds or their identities are otherwise publicly disclosed.”

Bankman-Fried will hear charges against him on Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal has reported that he is likely to plead not guilty to all fraud and campaign finance-related charges against him.

The cryptocurrency exchange failed spectacularly in November, and subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection. In addition to criminal charges related to the operations of FTX and the multinational group of companies that Bankman-Fried owned, he also faces civil charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The disgraced crypto mogul was released last month on the $250 million bond, which was secured in part by the equity in his family home and by the signatures of his parents, as well as the two anonymous co-signers, who are on the hook for that money if he flees.

Disclaimer: Beginning in 2021, Michael McCaffrey, the former CEO and majority owner of The Block, took a series of loans from founder and former FTX and Alameda CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey resigned from the company in December 2022 after failing to disclose those transactions.