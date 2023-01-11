BlockFi creditors seek to keep personal details secret

Fearing identity theft or becoming the target of hackers, creditors in the BlockFi bankruptcy proceedings have requested that their personal information remain secret.

However, U.S. Department of Justice official Andrew Vara argued that "disclosure is a basic premise of bankruptcy law" and necessary. The issue will be considered at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

The battle from BlockFi creditors comes after hundreds of thousands of Celsius users had their details published as part of the bankrupt crypto lender's bankruptcy proceedings.